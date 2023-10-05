An explosion due to hand grenades. This, according to Vladimir Putin’s version, would be the cause of the plane crash in which the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died on August 23, exactly two months after the failed revolt of the mercenaries against Moscow.

The Kremlin leader cites information received from the head of the investigation into the crash, Alexander Bastrykin, and refers to “fragments of hand grenades” found in the bodies of the victims, suggesting that there was an explosion inside the plane.

“There was no impact external to the plane, that’s a fact that’s now established,” he said. The hypothesis of a missile is thus excluded. Until today, the Russian authorities had not commented on the causes of the incident, which many observers accuse Putin of having engineered to punish Prigozhin.