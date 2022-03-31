“Last night the Russian soldiers used phosphorus bombs in Mariinka, Krasnogorivka, Novomyhailivka, in the Donetsk region“The governor of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko told the news, adding that” 11 civilians were injured in the explosions, including 4 children “.

Read also

Although Russia has announced its intention to reduce its military actions in Chernihiv, massive bombings continue and Moscow’s missile attacks on the region. This was announced by Ukrainian intelligence, which also underlines how, despite the withdrawal of a certain number of troops from Kiev, the city remains under siege, to the east as well as to the west, a fact that suggests an intensification in the coming days of the fighting in the outskirts of the city.

Furthermore, the statement continues, heavy fighting continues in Mariupol, a key target for Moscow, however the center of the city remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.