Russia believes that NATO will be increasingly involved in the war in Ukraine and will supply Kiev with more and more weapons of better quality. “NATO will continue to increase the level of tactical and technical characteristics of the weapons it supplies to Ukraine and the degree of its direct involvement in this conflict. I think this is obvious,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia. “This cannot change the course of events on the battlefield, it cannot change our determination to achieve all set goals,” Peskov added.

In the meantime Moscow confirmed that a correspondent for Rossiya-24, Russian state television, was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. According to reports from the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Parliament, Leonid Slutsky, Boris Maksudov died from shrapnel wounds sustained while filming an attack by alleged Ukrainian drones. Yesterday the Russian Defense Ministry declared that the correspondent had been taken to a military hospital and was out of danger.

“Journalists are becoming special targets of Ukrainians. It is clear that this danger for journalists will continue to increase”, said Peskov. “For this reason – underlines Peskov – we would like to tell all journalists who continue to work on military issues to be careful. It’s always a tragedy and it always demonstrates the dangerousness of the work they do.”

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zacharova, joined in the condolences and underlined, speaking on the journalist Vladimir Solovyev’s program, that “everyone understands perfectly that Russian journalists have been considered a legitimate target by Kiev for years”. For her Zacharova she reported that “the murder” of Maksudov is “another serious crime of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, on whose conscience thousands of civilian lives weigh”, and warned that these events “will not go unpunished” and the perpetrators will respond to justice. “They cowardly attack unarmed civilian correspondents, photographers and cameramen. They use openly terrorist methods to eliminate them, without fear of any criticism from their protectors,” she added.

Russian attack with cluster munitions in Kherson, 3 dead and 5 wounded

There Russia carried out a cluster munition attack on the settlement of Chronobaivka, Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding five. This was reported by governor Oleksandr Prokudin, according to whom around 60 residential buildings were damaged in the forces’ raid.

Chornobaivka is located in the northwestern outskirts of Kherson, near the city’s airport. Ukrainian armed forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the autumn 2022 counteroffensive. Russian forces were pushed east of the river, from where they continued to fire on the liberated territories, regularly resulting in deaths and injuries among civilians.

EU spokesperson: in contact with Poland on blockade of truck border crossings

The European Commission “is in constant contact with the Polish and Ukrainian authorities, to facilitate their discussions” to resolve the blockade of border crossings between the two countries for heavy vehicles, implemented by organizations of Polish hauliers. This was stated by the spokesperson for Transport of the European Commission Adalbert Jahnz, in Brussels during the daily press briefing. “Yesterday there was a meeting” on the issue, but “not at a political level – he continues – the objective remains that the Polish and Ukrainian authorities work to reach a solution”, seeking remedies for the problems raised “by the demonstrators”.

Polish truck drivers complain that many Ukrainian colleagues transport goods from Poland to other countries, harming local businesses, which cannot compete with the much lower prices charged by Ukrainians. According to the Kyiv Independent, truck drivers have blocked three border crossings, causing long queues: estimated waiting times exceed a month at the crossing between Yahodyn, Ukraine, and Dorohusk, Poland.