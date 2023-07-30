Saudi Arabia intends to host peace talks for Ukraine in Jeddah on 5 and 6 August. The Wall Street Journal writes it citing its own diplomatic sources and explaining that they were at the international meeting invited representatives of about thirty countries, but not of Russia.

Ukraine and Western officials invited to Jeddah hope the efforts could culminate in a peace summit later this year where global leaders can agree on shared principles to resolve Russia-launched war, an official said American at the Wall Street Journal.

It is not yet clear how many and which countries will participate in the Jeddah meeting, but the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland and the European Union are among those who have confirmed their presence, the organization reported. Mexico, Chile, Indonesia, Egypt, India, Brazil and Zambia are also invited.