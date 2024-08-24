Russia wanted to “destroy” Ukraine, but the war has “returned to its homeland”. He declared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyin a video message for Independence Day that he said was recorded in the border area from where Kiev’s forces launched their surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelensky said Ukraine was “surprising once again” and vowed that Russia “will know what retribution means.” In unleashing its 2022 invasion, “Russia was looking for one thing: to destroy us. Instead, today we are celebrating Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, yesterday, after a meeting with the Ukrainian president, US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes air defense missiles to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, anti-drone equipment and ammunition to defend front-line soldiers.

“We are also imposing new sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals who are enabling Russia’s illegal war,” Biden added, concluding by assuring that “Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail, and the United States, our allies, and our partners will continue to support them every step of the way.”