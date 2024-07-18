Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down Drones launched by Russia during the night towards Kiev. Ukrainian military authorities reported explosions in the center of the Ukrainian capital. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defense systems had been activated and that emergency services were on site, dealing with debris from a downed Russian drone.

According to the Kiev Military Administration, several Russian drones were headed toward the capital, but were intercepted by air defense forces and neutralized on the outskirts of the city. “There was no damage or casualties in the capital,” the authorities said.

Russia closes kindergartens in Belgorod

Russia has meanwhile decided to close kindergartens in the southern Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, over fears of attacks. In particular, kindergartens within a radius of 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border have been closed, a regional official, Anna Kutashova, said.