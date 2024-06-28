The Ukrainian forces reportedly withdrew from strategically important areas around the city of Toretsk in Donetsk, sources from the pro-Russian local administration reported, quoted by Tass. In recent days, the Ukrainians have lost dozens of soldiers.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone struck an oil products depot in the Tambov region in the early hours of today, denounced the governor, Maksim Egorov. The fire that broke out was contained, he said. The Ministry of Defense has meanwhile announced that 25 Ukrainian drones were shot down, without mentioning the Tambov attack.