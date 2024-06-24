Two Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russian armed forces have hit the city of Odessa, in southern Ukraine. The local media reported this while images of enormous columns of smoke rising from the city were spread on social media. The damage caused is not yet known at the moment.

North Korea against US aid to Ukraine

North Korea has meanwhile contested the United States’ continued and increased military aid to Ukraine, stating that ”Russia has the right to defend itself”. This was stated by a senior North Korean general, the deputy head of the military central committee of the Workers’ Party of North Korea Pak Jong-chon, quoted by the KCNA news agency.

Russia has the right to choose retaliatory actions, Pak added, confirming ”North Korea’s solidarity with Russia in the defense of sovereign rights”.