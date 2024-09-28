There Ukrainian capital targeted by Russian drones. “Tenth air attack against Kiev in this month of September”, denounces the city’s military administration, confirming that – local media report – “approximately” 15 drones approaching Kiev were intercepted and destroyed.

“As with almost all attacks this month, the Russian military again used attack drones – accuses the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko – They were launched from the south and north-east in the direction of Kiev in several waves”. In the Obolon area a building was damaged by pieces of downed drones. There are no reports of injuries.

Russian forces also launched a Shahed drone attack on a healthcare facility in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. The local authorities reported it. The death toll is at least nine dead, while twelve were injured as confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Ihor Klymenko. “Several floors of the hospital were destroyed,” he said, accusing Russian forces of striking the facility again while patients were being transferred.

“At the moment we know of six deaths, including a policeman – he said – Another officer was injured. For the second consecutive day the Ukrainian Police is losing personnel”. According to Sumy authorities, the Russians used drones. “There have been repeated attacks,” they said.

Blinken rejects China-Brazil peace plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed US concerns about Beijing’s support for the Russian defense industry to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last night. For Blinken, China’s claims that it would seek peace in Ukraine “don’t add up.” This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, an English-language Ukrainian newspaper. “A peace in which the aggressor gets everything he seeks, and in which the rights of the victim are not respected, is not a recipe for a lasting peace, and certainly not for a just peace,” Blinken said when asked asked about a peace proposal from China and Brazil, Voice of America reports.

Blinken, a State Department spokesperson explained, highlighted the United States’ continued concern about the People’s Republic of China’s support for Russia’s defense industrial base and the war of aggression against Ukraine and made clear the need for China address Russia’s threat to transatlantic security. He also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and expressed “concern” about Beijing’s dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea. The Secretary of State reiterated, among other things, that it remains a “top priority” to resolve the cases of American citizens detained or subject to exit bans in China and raised human rights concerns, including regarding Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.