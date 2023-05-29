I am More than 40 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones and cruise missiles launched by Russian Armed Forces early today and which the Kiev Air Force said it shot down. The capital has also been targeted, which according to the local administration has not suffered significant damage. This is the 15th Russian attack in May and the second of such intensity, according to the Kiyv Independent.

“Another busy night for the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on his Telegram account. “However, thanks to the professionalism of our defenders, there was no damage or destruction of infrastructure and other structures, including residential buildings, as a result of the barbaric attack against Kiev.” There were no injuries or fatalities, according to the mayor.

Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russia will provide nuclear weapons to any state that joins the Russia-Belarus union. The Kyev Independent writes it, citing Russian media. “It’s very simple – explained Lukashenko – The union of Belarus and Russia should be concluded, and that’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone”.

Lukashenko ‘reappeared’ with a message released by Tass, in which the Belarusian president congratulates the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azeris on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic. “The strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku, which has always been based on mutual interests and ties of friendship and trust, will be increasingly solid,” Lukashenko wrote. On Saturday, Lukashenko’s opponent Valery Tsepkalo, a former presidential candidate of Belarus, raised doubts about the president’s health and possible poisoning, writing on Twitter that, “according to preliminary information, subject to further confirmation, Lukashenko was transported from to Moscow Central Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. He would undergo blood purification.”