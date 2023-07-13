Sending new weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield but will cause an escalation of the conflict. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech broadcast on public television. Tanks supplied by the West to Ukraine will be “a priority target” for Russian forces, he added, reiterating Russia’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.

As for the wheat agreement, Putin recalled that there are still a few days to think about whether to renew the agreement for exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea. “One of the options is that the commitments made are respected (Moscow complains that exports of Russian fertilizers have not been unblocked, ed) and then we will guarantee our participation”, the words of the Kremlin leader. “If all the actors confirm that what they promise us will be kept, then we will immediately adhere to the agreement”, which expires on the 17th of this month.

According to US President Joe Biden, “there is no real prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons”. Biden, at the press conference in Helsinki, answered a question on the risk of an escalation by Russia in the situation that arose after the failed Wagner mutiny. “China and the rest of the world said don’t do it,” he added.

The US president does not believe “that the war in Ukraine can go on for years”, and explained that he thinks this for two reasons. “First, I don’t think the Russians can sustain a war forever, they don’t have the resources, the capabilities – he declared – second, there will be circumstances that could push Putin to decide that it is not in Russia’s interest to continue”.

“I can’t predict when this will happen,” he said, stressing that the Ukrainian counter-offensive will be crucial. The certain thing, the American president said again, is that “Putin has already lost the war, his problem is how to proceed from here, what he will decide, but he has already lost the war”.