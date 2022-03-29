Ukraine-Russia war, new round of talks between Kiev and Moscow in Istanbul, Turkey. It should start at 10 am Achieving “a ceasefire is the maximum goal” of the negotiations between the delegations but the “minimum one concerns the response to humanitarian needs” in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro said. Kuleba.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly insists on a tightening of sanctions against Russia, and criticizes the “passive” nature of some punitive measures, stressing that the world cannot wait for Russia’s actions to respond. In the speech delivered and disclosed during the night, the Ukrainian president – reports the BBC – complained that if “strong preventive sanctions” had been adopted earlier, they could have prevented the invasion. “A full-scale war has begun,” Zelensky said in a seven-minute speech. “There are now indications and warnings that supposedly tougher sanctions, such as an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe, would be in place if Russia uses chemical weapons.”

“There are simply no words. We, the people who are alive, have to wait. Doesn’t everything the Russian military has done to date justify an oil embargo? Don’t phosphorus bombs justify it? A bombed chemical plant or a bombing on the nuclear power plant does not guarantee it? “.

Zelensky then said he intends to address the parliaments of several countries this week to urge them to provide more weapons. “Ukrainians shouldn’t die just because someone can’t find enough courage to deliver the necessary weapons,” he said. “Fear always makes us accomplices”.

Negotiations

At the talks, according to what the Financial Times writes citing a draft agreement, Russia will no longer ask for the ” denazification ” of Ukraine, nor its ” demilitarization ” and would be ready to allow Ukraine to be part of the European Union (EU) in exchange for security guarantees and if it renounces joining NATO. The draft ceasefire document, therefore, contains no discussion of three of Russia’s initial fundamental demands, namely “denazification”, “demilitarization” and legal protection for the Russian language in Ukraine, writes the Financial Times.

David Arakhamia, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party in parliament and a member of the Kiev negotiating team, told the Financial Times that the parties are close to the agreement on security guarantees and Ukraine’s entry into the EU, but he urged caution about the prospects for a breakthrough. “All issues” have been “on the table since the beginning” of the negotiations, but “many points are unresolved,” Arakhamia said. Another source briefed on the talks said Ukraine was concerned that Russia was changing its position almost every day, both in terms of military pressure and demands such as the “demilitarization” of Kiev.

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity” are Kiev’s priorities, Zelensky said, adding that “effective security guarantees are a must”. “Ukraine is ready to discuss the adoption of neutral status as part of a peace agreement with Russia, but it will have to be guaranteed by a third party and put to a referendum,” she added.

Kuleba highlighted that at the table “there will be no referendum” because it is “an internal issue in Ukraine. We will decide which referendum to hold or not, it is not a question that is part of the negotiation. “” The president of Ukraine always focuses on the position of his people, the position of the Ukrainians. We have come a long way this month with respect to national unity. I exclude that the government can do anything against the will of the people “, added the minister.

According to the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, the requests made by Russia regarding Crimea and the Donbass “are not realistic”. ” Crimea and Donbass are rightly red lines for Ukrainians that directly affect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine ”, Kalin said, recalling that Turkey ” did not recognize the annexation of Crimea ” citing the fact that “even China did not recognize the annexation of Crimea”.