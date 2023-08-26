A five-hour meeting at an undisclosed location on the Polish-Ukrainian border was reportedly held 11 days ago between NATO officials and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. It is the Guardian who writes about what has been defined as a sort of “war council”.

Zaluzhnyi was together with the entire chain of command, highlights the newspaper, which refers to a meeting that would have had the objective of resetting the Ukrainian military strategy in the midst of the counter-offensive, which is going slowly, and in anticipation of combat plans for the winter and a long-term strategy.

According to the Guardian, the commander of the allied forces in Europe, the American general Christopher Cavoli, and the Chief of the Defense Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, would have been present.