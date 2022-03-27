The Russian authorities have access to the website of the German tabloid Bild blocked. This was reported by the Ria Novosti agency. The measure was requested by the General Prosecutor’s Office and carried out by Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications agency.

In a statement quoted by CNN, the director of Bild, Johannes Boie, states that “the decision of the Russian censors to block our website it is a confirmation of our journalistic work for democracy, freedom and human rights “.