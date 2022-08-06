The war is on the 164th day. During the night there was still fighting and bombing in Ukraine. Missiles exploded in Kharkiv and on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. International condemnation and Russia accuses Ukraine: it was them.

07.50 – Ukraine: media, Moscow recruits volunteers for new battalion

Moscow is recruiting volunteers to form a new battalion, called ‘Samara’, to be deployed in Ukraine, which will join the third Army Corps of the Russian armed forces: the Russian journalist Sasha Kots reported by Ukrinform. According to experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the new battalion will consist of 15,500 men with no previous military experience and aged between 18 and 50, and will be based in Mulino, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, within the Western Military District (WMD). For his part, the governor of the Russian region of Omsk, Aleksandr Butkov, has announced that the region continues to form three battalions of volunteers – the Irtysh, the Avangard and the Om – to be deployed in Donbass to provide engineering support. , medical and logistic. Meanwhile, Moscow continues the training of volunteers in the Novosibirsk, Saratov, Ulyanovsk and Kurgan regions for the war in Ukraine.

07.25 – Ukraine: Russian bombs in the south, 3,000 tons of grain in smoke In the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian forces attacked a farm in the Novomykolaivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, destroying a silo complex with 3,000 tons of grain, the Kyiv Independent reports. During another bombing, a warehouse with more than 365 tons of sunflowers was destroyed.

5.32 – Ukraine: Kiev, Russian forces bomb Nikopol

Russian forces bomb Nikopol. According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the district military administration of the city, Russian forces bombed Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk, around one o’clock. The Kyiv Independent reports this.

05.22 – Wheat: Turkey, first cargo ship to Ukraine on Saturday, thirteen more will leave

The Turkish cargo ship «Fulmar S», which passed the inspection in Istanbul on Friday morning, will reach the Ukrainian port assigned to her on Saturday. This was reported by the maritime administration of Ankara. It is the first ship to go to the ports of Kiev after the unblocking of the grain agreement. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said 13 cargo ships are waiting to leave the country’s ports. The Kyiv Independent reports it. The minister added that with the help of international guarantors, Ukraine plans to export 3 million tons of agricultural products per month from the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenniy.

05.17 – Ukraine: Amnesty manager in Kiev resigns

Oksana Pokalchuk, head of Amnesty International Ukraine, resigned after yesterday’s report in which the NGO accuses the Ukrainian forces of endangering the civilian population by setting up bases and using weapons in built-up areas, including schools and hospitals, violating so is international humanitarian law. Pokalchuk, quoted by The Kyiv Independent newspaper, stated that “there has not been an adequate reaction of the organization’s leadership to the opposition to the contents of the report by the Ukrainian office of Amnesty”. According to Pokalchuk, the report should have at least investigated both sides and taken into account the position of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. It is true, Pokhalchuk pointed out, that Amnesty International’s representatives eventually asked the Kiev Ministry of Defense for an answer, but they did so by allowing insufficient time to explain her point of view. “As a result, the organization unwittingly created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives. By seeking to protect civilians, this research has instead become a Russian propaganda tool, ”added Pokhalchuk

03.05 – Zelensky, Russian bombs in Zaporizhzhia, act of terror

“The occupiers created another extremely risky situation for the whole of Europe: they bombed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant twice in one day. This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent and any bombing is an open and blatant crime, an act of terror ”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message on Telegram. According to the Ukrainian leader, the latest attacks on the power plant offer a further reason “in favor of applying severe sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, from Rosatom to all related companies and individuals”. “This is a purely security problem”, he concluded, “whoever creates nuclear threats to other nations is certainly not able to use nuclear technologies safely”. During the day, the Russian and Kiev forces accused each other of having carried out attacks on a reactor of the nuclear power plant.

02.51 – Moscow, Kiev attack on Zaporizhia nuclear terrorism

Russia reiterated that, contrary to what Kiev claimed, Ukrainian forces would have bombed near a reactor in the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia and accused the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, of practicing “nuclear terrorism”. “The Ukrainian armed units carried out three bombings in the area of ​​the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and in the city of Energodar,” said the Russian Defense Ministry. “We urge the international community to condemn the criminal actions of the Zelensky regime, which perpetrates acts of nuclear terrorism,” the Russian ministry added.

02.35 – Gb, Russian activities undermine central security in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian activities in the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia have probably undermined the safety of the normal operations of the plant: British intelligence writes in its daily update on the situation in the country. The Russian forces, continues the report published by the Ministry of Defense on Twitter, are probably operating in the regions adjacent to the plant and have used artillery units based in these areas to hit Ukrainian territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River. At the same time, Moscow used probably the largest area in the area, especially the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to offer rest to its forces, exploiting the protected status of the power stations to reduce the risk of night attacks by Ukrainian forces. .

02.16 – US citizen accused of hate crimes in Donetsk

A US citizen, Suedi Murekezi, was charged with hate crimes by the pro-Russian authorities in Donetsk. Tass reports this, although his lawyer, Sergey Litvishko, has denied the accusations. «My client Suedi Murekezi is accused of taking part in the pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian protests in Kherson between the end of February and the beginning of March. The investigation was accused of inciting ethnic hatred against him, but he pleaded not guilty, ”the lawyer said. Litvishko said Murekezi was arrested in Donetsk in June. “My client claims he was involved in the protests by accident,” the lawyer said. Murekezi, an American citizen, was born in Rwanda and “moved to the United States with his family in 1994 during the genocide against the Tutsis”. Murekezi – he adds – “he never took part in the military operation in the DPR, he only had a job in a disco in Kherson”, concluded the lawyer.

02.00 – Kiev: Russia is not ready for serious negotiations

“Ukraine is not ready for serious negotiations and the proposals it has made are ridiculous.” This was stated by the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky. “Ukraine is not showing any responsible attitude on the peace talks,” he adds.

01.42 – The mayor of Kharkiv, explosions in the city

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that explosions were heard in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv around 1am. Rescuers would be on the spot. There is currently no information on the victims. He gives the news Kyiv Independent.

