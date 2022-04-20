“We want Ukraine to win“in the war with Russia. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said at a press conference in Kiev.” We are determined to do everything we can to support the country. For this we will use all the tools we have at our disposal. “As for Kiev’s request to join the European Unionsays Michel, the commission “will make its opinion public by the end of June“. Then” it will be my responsibility to evaluate when I can put it “on the table of the European Council to have a” political discussion “.

When asked by a Ukrainian journalist, Michel reminds us that “it is not a mystery” that among the heads of state and government of the EU “there are different opinions and sensibilities on the issue of” Union “enlargement, but the process “it started politically and today’s meeting” with President Volodymyr Zelensky “was also extremely useful”.

“Today I went to Borodyanka, to see with my own eyes what the situation is on the ground. I met people: there are no words to explain what I feel, not as President of the European Council but as a father, as a human being”. “These – he concludes – are atrocities, they are war crimes that must be punished and that will be punished. They must pay for what they have done there and in other parts of Ukraine”.

