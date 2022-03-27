Ukraine-Russia war, Emmanuel Macron “would not use” the words of Joe Biden to talk about Vladimir Putin, defined as a “butcher”. According to the French president, as Bfmtv reports – “escalation” in “words and deeds” after four weeks of war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion must be avoided.

Macron then made it known that “tomorrow or the day after” he will speak again with Putin. The goal – according to Macron, as reported by Bfmtv – is to organize an evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol.