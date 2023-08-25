Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has admitted that Russian forces have invaded Ukraine from Belarus at the beginning of the large-scale operation in February 2022. Some Russian soldiers, who were in Belarus as part of planned military exercises, “crossed the Ukrainian border from the territory of Belarus” on February 23 and 24 last year. The action was “unexpected”Lukashenko said, quoted by the Kyiv Independent, stressing that Putin is not pressuring Minsk to join the war directly. “But we will always help Russia: they are our allies,” he added. Moscow has “sufficient forces and equipment” and does not need the Belarusians.

As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he never asked Lukashenko for help with his security. “I didn’t have to guarantee Prigozhin’s safety in the first place. And then, the discussion with him never touched on this issue,” the Belarusian president said. “Wagner is alive and will remain so in Belarusregardless of what anyone wants,” he added.

According to what was declared on Ukrainian TV by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the border guards, mercenaries from the Wagner group are gradually withdrawing from Belarus. Demchenko stressed that the dismantling of the Wagner group camp in the village of Tsel near Osipovichi in Belarus is not closely connected with Prigozhin’s death. ”Even before the events of August 23”, ie the crash of Prigozhin’s plane, ”we saw that the number of Wagner mercenaries is decreasing”, said Demchenko. ”Not significantly, but little by little the number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is decreasing,” she added.

After the attempted march on Moscow, around 4,000 Wagner group mercenaries were transferred to Belarus as part of the deal brokered by Lukashenko.