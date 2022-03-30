More bombs on Ukraine despite the timid glimmers of peace that emerged from the Istanbul negotiations and Russia’s announcement of a reduction in hostilities. Today’s news, Wednesday 30 March, on the war minute by minute.

9.10 – There are almost 4 million – 3,901,713 – Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their country as a result of the Russian invasion. The estimate is from the UN, which also counts 6.5 million internally displaced persons.

8.49 am – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak in video link to the Australian Parliament tomorrow. Australian Employment Minister Stuart Robert said this, underlining that “Ukraine is showing commendable courage and resilience in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war”.



8.40 – Russian soldiers carried out a missile attack on 3 industrial plants in the Khmelnitsky region. This was announced by the head of the Khmelnytsky regional state administration Serhiy Gamaliy, specifying that the fires that have arisen have been put out. Also on Tuesday afternoon – Gamaliy recalled – a missile attack was launched against a military structure in the city of Starokostiantyniv.



8.33 AM – A weapons depot in Belgorod, in western Russia 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was reportedly hit by a missile launched by the armed forces of Kiev. This was reported by witnesses and Ukrainian media, according to which the weapons depot was destroyed by an Otr-21 Tochka-U launched by the 19th Ukrainian missile brigade.

8.26 – More than 492,000 people have arrived in Russia from Ukraine since the conflict in Ukraine started. This was reported by the Russian armed forces quoted by the Tass news agency. “To date, more than 492,000 people have crossed the border of the Russian Federation from Donbass and Ukraine, including over 100,000 children,” writes Tass, quoting a military spokesperson.

8.15 am – 145 children have been killed and 222 wounded since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian Attorney General’s office, most of them in the Kiev region. 790 schools were damaged by bombing, 75 of which were completely destroyed. These data are not definitive – specifies a press release – since there is no possibility of inspecting the bombing sites in the areas of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories.

7.55 am – Russian forces are returning to Belarus and Russia to " reorganize and resupply " after the heavy losses suffered in Ukraine. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense after Moscow had announced its intention to reduce military operations near Moscow " significantly ". " Russian forces suffered heavy losses and were forced to return to Belarus and Russia to regroup and resupply, " reads a note from the British Defense Ministry. "Russia will continue to compensate for its ability to maneuver in the field with massive artillery and missile raids," he added. Furthermore "Russia's declaration of wanting to concentrate its offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk sounds like a tactical admission".

7.43 am – The city of Izyum has not received humanitarian aid since March 14. This was reported by the deputy of the city council Max Strelnyk to CNN, explaining that the humanitarian situation in the city is getting worse with each passing day. In particular, he adds, the city is not receiving food, water and medicine.

7.28 – Several explosions were recorded in Kievdespite Russia’s announcement yesterday to cut military operations. The Kiev Independent writes it explaining that in the early hours of today the sirens sounded in several oblasts of Ukraine, including Kiev, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Poltava.

7.15 – Residential areas in the city of Lysychansk in southeastern Ukraine were bombed this morning from heavy artillery. The Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram. "A number of skyscrapers have been damaged. There are victims," ​​he added, explaining that "many buildings have collapsed" and "rescuers are trying to save the people who are still alive" .

7.09 am – “Ukrainians are not naive” and will continue military operations despite Russia’s promises to significantly reduce its field activities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this, saying that ” we naturally see the risks. And of course we see no reason to trust the words of some representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction. ”