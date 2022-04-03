In today’s news, Sunday 3 April, on the Ukraine-Russia war, loud explosions were heard at dawn in Odessa. For President Zelensky, Moscow “wants to take over the Donbass and the south” of the country. Horror in Bucha: behind the retreat of dead Putin’s troops and devastation. Today’s latest news:

HOURS 7.50 – “Odessa was attacked from the sky“In the early hours of this morning, Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, confirmed on his Telegram channel, a post relaunched by the Moscow Times. Some of the missiles launched were neutralized by the Ukrainian air defense, he claimed.” some areas of the city there are fires, “he added.

HOURS 7.39 – Russia’s goal is to “capture both the Donbass and the south of Ukraine”, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky denounced in a speech late yesterday evening, specifying that the Ukrainian military forces have regained control of the areas around Kiev and Chernihiv. “We are strengthening our defenses along the eastern directive and in the Donbass,” he added. Zelensky denounced that Kiev “has not yet received enough Western anti-missile systems”. Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban is “in fact the only European leader to support Putin. Why Budapest is opposed to the whole of Europe, for what?” legislative elections. See also Editorial The coronavirus is also hampering negotiations between UPM and the Paper Association

7.26 – Explosions were recorded this morning in Odessathe Guardian announced, recalling the fear that, when the Russian forces leave Kiev, the attacks against the south of Ukraine could extend.