In today’s news, April 1, on the Ukraine-Russia war, Zelensky’s move that ousted two “traitor” generals and the denunciation of Moscow, which accuses Kiev of an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod: an oil depot hit. Today’s latest news:

8.39 AM – Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 153 children have been killed and 245 children injured, according to the Kyiv Attorney General’s Officewhich pointed out the victims are counted in particular in the city of Mariupol and in the regions of Kiev, Chernihiv and Luhansk.

8.38 – Un Convoy with medical and humanitarian aid from the Red Cross to Mariupol is blocked in Zaporizhzhiasince the necessary security guarantees for the team would not have been received. The BBC reportsaccording to which there are five support vehicles and two trucks loaded with aid destined for the population of the besieged city.

8.27 – La Russia is “trying to concentrate” missile systems in southeastern Belarus for potential attacks on Ukraine. The alarm was raised by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Kiev, Hanna Mallar, according to whom “Belarusian territory continues to be actively used by Russia to conduct aggression”. “The enemy – she said – is trying to concentrate missile systems there, apparently because of plans to launch attacks or to use them as a tool of blackmail and intimidation.”

8.18 – The staff at the Belgorod fuel depot, where a huge fire broke out due to an air raid that Moscow attributed to the Ukrainian forces, was evacuated and no casualties were recorded. This was reported by Rosneft, the company that manages the facility.



8.10 – “Today we are in a difficult situation because every year we import 155 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia. Italy alone buys 30 billion, 20%. And this dependence was chosen. “” We know very well what the situation is and we need to have a plan to eventually do without Russian gas and replace it, if necessary “. Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Marketworked on a contingency plan which, through an articulated series of interventions, would make it possible to completely replace the 155 billion cubic meters of methane that the EU imports from Moscow.



8.05 am – Ukrainian forces have recaptured the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka, south of Chernihiv, while limited counterattacks continue to the east and north of Kiev. This was confirmed by the British Ministry of Defense, based on information from its intelligence.

8.00 – Kiev and Chernihiv continue to be subject to limited Russian air strikes despite Moscow’s announcement of a reduction in military activity in the region. The British Ministry of Defense denounced this, based on information from his intelligence.



7.36 am – Eight oil tanks are on fire in the Belgorod depot, a Russian city on the border with Ukraine, after the air raid attributed by Moscow to Ukrainian forces. This was reported by Tass, which cites a source in the Ministry for Emergencies, according to which 170 men and 50 vehicles are currently engaged in the work to extinguish the fires.



7.32 am – Le Russian forces confiscated 14 tons of humanitarian aid loaded on 12 buses bound for Melitopolin southern Ukraine. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kiev denounced this Iryna Vereshchuk: “We are negotiating for the release of the buses and for the residents of Melitopol to be evacuated today using those means.”

7.30 – The Russian governor of Belgorod accused Ukrainian forces of attacking an oil depot. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel that an air raid conducted by two Ukrainian helicopters hit the depot, causing a fire. Belgorod is located just north of the Ukrainian border.

