Ukraine-Russia war, new round of negotiations in Turkey. Ukrainian President Zelensky: “Our goal is peace”. Meanwhile, Biden denies that he wants a change of government in Moscow. Here is the latest news today:

7.57 am – “We ask that the United Nations Security Council take immediate measures to demilitarize the Chernobyl exclusion zone and set up a special UN mission to eliminate the risk that the Chernobyl accident could repeat itself due to the occupation forces Russian “. This was stated on Facebook by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Irina Vereshchuk, addressing the leaders of the countries “on which the fate of the entire civilized world depends today”.

7.52 am – The Ukrainian government has promised “an immediate investigation” on a video of about six minutes that shows some soldiers wearing Ukrainian army camouflages shooting in the legs of presumed Russian prisoners during an operation in the Kharkiv region.

In the video, the prisoners are on the ground with their hands tied and the orange-black ribbon of the Moscow National Guard on their arms. According to the Ukrainian media, it is a fake.

“The government is taking (the video, ed) very seriously and there will be an immediate investigation”, commented the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, quoted by CNN. “We are a European army and we do not humiliate our prisoners. If this turns out to be real, it would be absolutely unacceptable behavior,” he added. See also Moro announces positive test for Covid-19, has no symptoms

7.32 am – Germany is considering the hypothesis of equipping itself with an anti-missile shield. Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this in an interview with the broadcaster Ard, after the newspaper Bild reported the news that Germany is considering the purchase of the Israeli ‘Arrow 3’ system for 2 billion euros.

“This is certainly one of the things we are discussing, for good reason,” Scholz said of Germany’s need to have a protective shield against missile attacks.

“We all need to prepare for the fact that at the moment we have a neighbor who is ready to use force to assert his interests. So we must work together to make sure that doesn’t happen,” the Chancellor said, referring to Russia’s actions.

7.25 am – “Russia has gained most of the ground in the south around Mariupol, where intense fighting continues as it attempts to take over the port.” British intelligence writes this in a new update on the war in Ukraine, underlining that in the rest of the country the situation does not change.

Highlighting once again the “logistical shortcomings” of the Russian army, intelligence claims that “in the last 24 hours there have been no significant changes in the disposition of Russian troops in Ukraine”. See also Donnarumma on the mistakes of the "heroes": Let's start over!

7.14 AM – US President Joe Biden denied wanting a change of government in Russia after he said in a speech in Warsaw on Saturday that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. “No,” Biden replied to reporters in Washington who asked him if he wants Putin removed from power.

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity” are Kiev’s priorities in the next round of talks with Russia scheduled in Turkey. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a new video released during the night on his Facebook page.

“Our priorities in the negotiations are known: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are beyond doubt,” said the Ukrainian leader.

“Effective security guarantees are a must. Obviously, our goal is peace and a return to normal life in our country as soon as possible,” he added.

6.15 am – The Oscars ceremony stopped for a minute for a silent tribute to Ukraine. The theme only touched upon the event, with the “Long live Ukraine” shouted by Francis Ford Coppola on stage in homage to the 50th anniversary of the ‘Godfather’. The intervention of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which had been mentioned, did not happen and the only one to make a wider reference to the war was the actress Mila Kunis, born in Ukraine, who spoke of the anguish experienced by the his land, but without naming it. “Recent global events have left many of us shocked – she said Kunis – Yet, faced with the strength and dignity of those who face such devastation, it is impossible not to be moved by their resilience”. See also Under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid.. Hamdan bin Mohammed approves the results of studies of happiness of employees and customers of the Dubai government

On social media, however, there is criticism of the Academy, accused of having left out of a ceremony like that of the Oscars, a topic as important as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.