Ukraine-Russia war, the news today, Monday 4 April, on the conflict with Moscow which mobilizes another 60 thousand soldiers, according to Kiev. For Gb intelligence, Russian troops are focusing on the Donbass. World in shock from Bucha’s horror. Today’s latest news:

8 AM – 410 bodies have been found in the towns around Kiev which are the subject of an investigation into possible war crimes made by Russian forces. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venedyktova, in a statement. “Four hundred and ten bodies of killed civilians have been collected in the territory of the Kiev region” and “140 have already been examined by prosecutors and other specialists,” she said in the statement.

7.43 – Russian forces continue to consolidate positions and reorganize to focus their offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. This is what the British Ministry of Defense states in the latest intelligence report, according to which Russian forces, including mercenaries from the Wagner Group, are being moved to the area.

7.33 am – President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the music world to support Ukraine “in every possible way, but not by silence”. In a recorded message that was broadcast at the Grammy awards ceremony, Zelensky said that music can “breach” the wall of silence represented by the destruction caused by Russian forces.

7.25 – Russia has begun to secretly mobilize reservists. This is what is stated in a report by the Ukrainian General Staff released in the early hours of today and quoted by the BBC. “During the selection of candidates, priority is assigned to those who already have combat experience”, states the report, according to which Moscow plans to mobilize about 60,000 other soldiers.

7.05 am – Russian troops have begun to withdraw from the eastern Ukrainian Sumy region. This was reported overnight by the head of the regional administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, saying, however, that it is too early to establish whether the region has actually been liberated. According to reports from Zhyvytskyi to the UNIAN agency, the Russian vehicles returned to Russia through a corridor that passes from Kiev to Chernihiv, now dotted with numerous carcasses of tanks and other vehicles.