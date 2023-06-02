There Ukraine’s air defense shot down more than 30 missiles and drones over Kiev last night in what was the sixth wave of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital in six days. This was announced by Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration of Kiev, on Telegram. According to reports from the capital’s attorney general’s office, two people – an 11-year-old boy and a 68-year-old man – were injured by falling debris after the air defense repulsed the Russian attack.

Read also

In detail, Ukrainian forces have shot down 15 cruise missiles and 21 Iranian-made Shahed drones.

BELGOROD: “TWO DEAD IN UKRAINE ATTACK”

The Russian governor of Belgorod said two women were killed and two people were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a road in Maslova Pristan near the Ukrainian border. “Fragments of bombs hit passing cars, the two women were in a car and died instantly,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Other Russian governors today denounced attacks in their regions. Vasily Anokhin, governor of the Smolensk region, says two drones attacked energy installations in the villages of Peresna and Divasy. There would be no casualties or major damage, he adds.

Two villages in Bryansk, another region bordering Ukraine, were reportedly bombed overnight, according to reports by governor Aleksandr Bogomaz pointing his finger at the Ukrainian armed forces. There would have been fires in two houses, but there would be no victims.

CHINA: “KIEV AND MOSCOW HAVEN’T FIRMLY CLOSED NEGOTIATIONS”

Neither Kiev nor Moscow have “firmly” closed the door to negotiations for an end to the conflict, meanwhile assured the Chinese envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, who in recent days has been on a mission to Russia, Ukraine and other European countries and today held a press conference to report the findings. “The risk of an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war is still high”, admitted Li, urging the parties to take concrete measures “to cool the situation”, while guaranteeing the safety of nuclear plants.

In the crisis in Ukraine, “we may now encounter many difficulties for the parties to sit down and negotiate, but we should also see that, on the other hand, their consensus is not completely lacking,” Li stressed at the press conference. “For example – he continued – the Russian side said that Russia has never opposed the peace talks and has always supported a political solution… The Ukrainian side also said that it cares and wishes for peace, and for this I believe that the two sides have not closed the door to the peace talks”.

Then returning to talk about the situation from a military point of view, the Chinese envoy – who was ambassador to Moscow from 2009 to 2019 – observed that “the conflict is in a stalemate and the battlefield is full of uncertainties. The situation is worrying.” “If the war continues, there will only be more disasters and suffering – he warned – As long as there is a glimmer of hope for peace, we should work actively to achieve it, instead of allowing the conflict to continue and expand”.

“China is willing to actively consider sending another delegation to the countries concerned to start a dialogue on resolving the Ukrainian crisis,” he then announced, without specifying which countries would be involved. “We believe there is a big gap between the positions of both sides… Getting all sides to negotiate now would still be very difficult,” Li said, referring to the outcomes of the 12-day mission conducted in the past weeks in Moscow , Kiev, Warsaw, Paris and Berlin.