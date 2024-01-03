Russia has attacked Ukraine with at least 500 missiles and drones over the past five days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared this during a phone call with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky and Sunak discussed how to strengthen Ukraine's air defense just hours after Russia launched another mass airstrike against the country, killing five people and wounding 130, including children. Moscow launched at least 99 missiles yesterday morning, Tuesday 2 January, targeting Kiev, the surrounding region and Kharkiv. According to the Air Force, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 Russian missiles, as well as all 35 Shahed drones launched overnight.

Zelelnsky and Sunak discussed the long-range strike capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces and other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition, the Ukrainian Presidential Office wrote. The phone call also reportedly covered a bilateral agreement between Kiev and London on security guarantees for Ukraine, the upcoming meeting on Zelensky's peace formula in Davos and the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Sunak to Zelensky: “Our support in 2024 will continue”

Sunak for his part assured Zelensky that the UK “will continue to strongly support Ukraine in its fight against aggression and occupation throughout 2024 and beyond”. During a telephone conversation, Sunak “underlined the UK's efforts to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, in particular through new supplies” of weapons, Downing Street said in a statement. The prime minister also “expressed his condolences to all Ukrainians killed and injured during Russia's barbaric airstrikes over the Christmas period.”