At least 33 people, including three children, were injured when a Russian air strike hits skyscraper in Kharkiv citycausing a fire. This was reported by the governor of Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Synehubov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared photos of the damage on his Telegram channel, saying that rescue operations were underway and that the fire had spread from the ninth to the twelfth floors.

Kiev: “10 Russian drones destroyed”

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 10 of the 14 drones launched by Russia overnight against its territory, the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram, adding that Moscow also fired two Iskander M ballistic missiles and a Kh-59 guided airborne missile, which hit the southern Odessa region.

The guided missile was destroyed, the air force said, without specifying whether the Iskanders were also intercepted or whether there was any damage as a result of the attack.

Zelenskiy said that Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and nearly 300 attack drones against Ukraine last week.

Moscow: “29 Kiev drones launched on Russian territory destroyed”

Russian air defense systems have destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones in seven regions of Russia. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that “15 were shot down on the territory of the Bryansk region; 5 on the Kursk region; 4 on the Smolensk region; 2 on the Oryol region and 1 each on the territory of Belgorod, Kaluga and Rostov”.