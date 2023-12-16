Ukraine claims to have a Russian drone attack with Kiev in the crosshairs has been foiled in the last few hours. No casualties were reported, according to news reported by Ukrinform. “Sixth air attack on Kiev since the beginning of the month – the city's military administration denounced via Telegram – Last night the enemy once again targeted the capital with the Shahed. The combat drones attacked in groups, in waves, from different fronts. Air defense forces and systems destroyed all enemy targets.”

The Ukrainian Air Force announced that 31 drones were launched during the night against Ukrainian territory by Russia. Thirty were intercepted.

Kiev places Patriarch Kirill on the wanted list

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has placed Patriarch Kirill on the wanted list. This was reported by the Ukrainian news site Ukrinform based on the database of the Kiev Interior Ministry. The Orthodox patriarch of Moscow is accused of supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, of “violation of the territorial integrity” of Ukraine, we read on Ukrinform, and also of having played a role “in the war of aggression”.