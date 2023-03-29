What has happened in the last hours

On the 398th day since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these are the top news at 8:00 p.m. this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Zelensky visits two cities in the north of the country recaptured by the Ukrainian army. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has visited this Tuesday two cities in the north of the country, Okhtirka and Trostianets, to celebrate that they were recovered by the Ukrainian troops a year ago. Zelensky has said that this reconquest shows that Ukraine can defeat its Russian invaders. “These days, these weeks, we are celebrating the anniversary of the liberation of our cities and communities in our northern regions,” Zelensky celebrated in a speech in front of a small crowd of soldiers and civilians at the Trostianets train station.

US says it won’t share its nuclear data with Russia. The United States informed Russia on Tuesday that it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces. According to a National Security Council spokesman, the decision is a response to Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty.

The president of the International Olympic Committee defends that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competitions under a neutral flag. The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, defended on Tuesday the organization’s plans for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competitions under a neutral flag. According to Bach, his participation can continue despite the war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the invasion of Russian troops from the neighboring country.

The authorities imposed by Moscow ensure that the Russian forces advance towards Bakhmut. Russian forces are advancing on the besieged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine despite fierce resistance from Kiev troops and have seized near-total control of a metallurgical plant in the city, the scene of heavy fighting for decades. weeks, according to the authorities imposed by Moscow in the region. Ukrainian and Western military sources, however, deny these advances.

The EU says that it delivers to Ukraine the weapons it requests: “We are not giving outdated equipment”. The European Union is providing Ukraine with the weapons and ammunition that the country is requesting, and rejects that it is out-of-date material, a community spokesman said on Tuesday. “We are not giving out outdated equipment. What we are giving to Ukraine, or what the EU is reimbursing and what the Member States are giving is, first of all, based on the needs defined by the Ukrainian defense forces,” said the community spokesman for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano, during the daily press conference of the European Commission.

Russia sentences the father of the minor who made a drawing against the war to two years in jail. Alexei Moskaliov, father of a minor from whom he was separated for drawing a poster in class against the war in Ukraine, has been sentenced to two years in prison for the crime, according to the Kremlin, of discrediting the army. This is the first of two trials against this family for their criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In another separate case, it will be decided on April 6 whether Moskaliov is deprived of parental authority over the girl, Masha Moskaleva.