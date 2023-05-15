Zelenski, after meeting with Scholz in Berlin: “We can make the defeat of Russia irreversible this year”

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, and the German Chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, gave a joint press conference in Berlin this Sunday after holding a meeting at the Chancellery headquarters. “Now is the time for us to determine the end of the war already this year, we can make the defeat of the aggressor irreversible this year,” said Zelensky, who thanked Germany for its military support just one day after Berlin announced its biggest arms aid package for Kiev, worth 2.7 billion euros.

Zelensky has told Scholz that Ukraine will always be grateful to Germany for its support during Russia’s invasion of the country, which began on February 24, 2022. He has also asked the chancellor to support a coalition with other partners to supply Kiev with planes. of modern combat, a question that Scholz has dodged in his turn to answer.

Scholz has defended that Zelenski’s visit to the German capital, the first since the war began, sends a “strong signal”, in reference to the support that both Berlin and the rest of the Western partners provide to Kiev “during the as long as it takes.” The German chancellor has also defended that his country will seek with the rest of its allies that “Russia be held accountable for its crimes.”

Scholz has also stated that Ukraine is ready for peace, but that this cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a pact dictated by Russia. “Russia has to withdraw the troops from it, it will not work in any other way,” added the foreign minister.

Zelensky has insisted on this idea. According to him, Kiev is ready to discuss a peace proposal that ends the Russian invasion, but that this should be based on Ukraine’s own position and peace plan.

kyiv has repeatedly dismissed any idea proposing territorial concessions to Russia, insisting that it wants every inch of its territory back. Moscow, however, has declared the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces —Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia—, in addition to the Crimean peninsula, whose annexation was announced in 2014 and rejected by the international community.

The Ukrainian president has also stated that his country believes in the success of a counteroffensive this spring by his army, which is already prepared, against Russian troops. In fact, in recent weeks international expectation has grown regarding the launch of a new Ukrainian counteroffensive after the previous one, launched at the end of the summer of 2022, Kiev managed to reconquer territories that were under the control of Russian troops, such as the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital that the Kremlin managed to capture at the beginning of the invasion.

Zelensky’s visit to the German capital also comes a day after he met in Rome with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, with the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and with the Pope. Before meeting with the German chancellor, the Ukrainian leader held a meeting at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin with the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Reuters / EL PAÍS)