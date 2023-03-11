What has happened in the last hours

On the 379th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, March 9:

• Russia claims Thursday’s “massive” attack on Ukraine is “retaliation” for last week’s incident in Bryansk. Russia has launched this Thursday 81 cruise missiles, including six Kinjal hypersonic missiles, in at least 10 regions of Ukraine that have killed at least nine people, “in retaliation” for the alleged terrorist act last week in the Russian province of Bryansk, a confusing incident he blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs.

• The death toll in Kherson from the Russian attacks this morning rises to four. The press officer of the Kherson Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, has told Ukrainian television that the death toll from the morning Russian attacks on Kherson amounts to four. In previous information, the governor of the province, Yaroslav Yanushevich, had placed the death toll from artillery attacks at three. The authorities have also confirmed at least five deaths in Lviv and another in Dnipro. With these data, a total of 10 people have died this Thursday.

• The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the general electricity supply network. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in the south of Ukraine and occupied by Russia, has returned on Thursday afternoon to be reconnected to the general electricity supply network, according to the company that operates the network, Ukrenergo. The plant had lost power today after a new wave of Russian missile attacks, prompting complaints from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “What are we doing? How can we sit in this room this morning and allow this to happen? This cannot continue”, the agency’s general director, Rafael Grossi, had warned in a speech before the board of governors of this body.

• Brussels will ask member countries to maintain another year the voluntary reduction of 15% in gas consumption. The European Commission will propose to the EU governments to extend for another year the voluntary reduction in gas consumption of 15% that it agreed to in 2022 in response to the energy crisis, a policy that “has worked well” but that would end in March of this year. year if not renewed. “I will propose to the Member States to prolong the voluntary reduction in demand by 15% until next year. It has worked well and it is the best guarantee to reach an adequate level of storage by November”, the Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, said this Thursday before the Industry and Energy committee of the European Parliament.

• Turkey, Sweden and Finland acknowledge progress towards NATO enlargement. Turkey, Sweden and Finland have recognized this Thursday “progress” in the process for these two countries to become full members of NATO and that Ankara continues to block for the moment, the Alliance reported in a statement after a meeting held in Brussels. “All the participants congratulated themselves on the progress made,” the bloc said after the meeting, sponsored by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

• One of the main advisers of the Russian opposition Navalni resigns after having pressured the EU in defense of an oligarch. One of the main advisers to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny resigned on Thursday after being accused of asking the European Union to lift sanctions against one of Russia’s richest men. The decision by Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff and one of the main faces of his movement, has shocked the opposition, with some of his figures calling the decision a “gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.