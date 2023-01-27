Putin equates the “crimes” of Ukraine with those of Nazi Germany, on the day of the Holocaust

For Javier G. Cuesta from Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has equated Ukraine with Nazi Germany on International Holocaust Day. “Crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing and punitive actions organized by neo-Nazis in Ukraine are precisely the evil that our soldiers fought shoulder to shoulder (in World War II),” the Russian president said.

In Russia, it is forbidden by law to compare the Third Reich with Stalin’s Soviet Union, and Putin has influenced this in the message published for the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp by the Red Army, an event he did not attend. invited the Kremlin. “Any attempt to revise our country’s contribution to the Great Victory actually means justifying the crimes of Nazism, opens the way for the revival of its deadly ideology,” Putin said.

This is not the first time that Moscow has resorted to the Holocaust to attack its rivals. In mid-January, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, also recalled the murder of six million Jews to criticize his rivals, on that occasion the US and its allies: “Just as Hitler wanted a Final Solution to the Jewish question If you read Western politicians, they clearly say that Russia must suffer a strategic defeat.”

And in May of last year, Israel summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded an apology after Lavrov himself suggested that Hitler had Jewish roots, just like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pictured by Mkhail Metzel, Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities Alexander Boroda Thursday in Moscow.