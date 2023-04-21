What has happened in the last hours

On day 421 since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these are the top news at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, April 20, 2023:

NATO will discuss the possible entry of Ukraine at the July summit in Lithuania. The NATO summit to be held in Vilnius (Lithuania) in July will address the possible entry of Ukraine into the Alliance. This was stated by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, who made a historic visit to kyiv this Thursday, in a joint press conference with the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski. “Let me be clear: Ukraine’s place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Its rightful place is in NATO. And, over time, our support will help make it possible,” said the head of the Atlantic Alliance. Zelensky has also been convinced that “Ukraine will one day be in NATO.”

The Kremlin replies that one of its objectives in the offensive is to prevent Ukraine from joining the Alliance. One of the objectives of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine is to prevent that country’s entry into NATO, the Kremlin stressed on Thursday, commenting on the surprise visit of the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, to Kiev on Thursday. When asked whether preventing Kiev’s entry into NATO continues to be an objective of the war, the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, replied in his daily press conference: “Undoubtedly. Failure to do so will pose a serious and significant danger to the security of our country.”

Ukraine claims that Russian troops have switched to “strategic defense” after their offensive failed. Russian troops have switched to strategic defense in their war against Ukraine after their trumpeted “winter offensive” failed, according to what Andrii Yusov, spokesman for the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, stated on Thursday in the national news. “The enemy can carry out tactical operations and try to execute them. Overall, though, the Russians are moving to strategic defense. The vaunted great winter offensive is long overdue. Regular tasks failed,” Yusov said.

Several Ukrainian soldiers, accused of treason for providing the Russians with data from an air base. Several Ukrainian soldiers have been accused of treason, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Thursday, for trying, “without coordination with the relevant state authorities”, to seize a Russian plane last July after its pilot I said I would desert. To do this, they revealed details about the location of the Ukrainian air force personnel and the planes that made it possible for Russia to carry out a successful missile attack on the Kanatove airfield in the center of the country.

Prigozhin asks to judge the ex-mercenaries who denounced alleged crimes of the Wagner group in Ukraine. The head of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Thursday demanded that the Russian courts open criminal cases against two former mercenaries who accused him and his paramilitary force of murdering civilians in Ukraine. “The League for the Defense of the Interests of War Veterans (…) filed a lawsuit to initiate criminal cases against Azamat Uldarov and Alexei Savichev [por difamar al Ejército ruso]”, he stated on his Telegram channel. In addition, the organization created by Prigozhin has called for opening a criminal case “for blackmail” against Vladimir Osechkin, the exiled founder of Gulagu.net, an NGO that defends the rights of Russian prisoners.

Russia claims that “almost nothing has been done” to renew the Black Sea agreements. Russia considers that “virtually nothing has been done” in response to its demands to renew the Black Sea grain export agreements, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday. This is one more in a series of pessimistic comments by top Moscow officials about the pact that allowed Ukraine to resume exports.

Robles will announce tomorrow new shipments to Ukraine of anti-aircraft defense and maritime and amphibious projection. Spain has committed to Ukraine new shipments of military material to reinforce the mobility, armor and protection of its Army, in addition to anti-aircraft defense capabilities and maritime and amphibious protection and projection. This is how the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, will transfer it tomorrow Friday to the allied countries that are part of the so-called Ramstein group in a meeting that they will hold at the German military base to monitor the war and the collaboration of each country.