The summit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping begins

The long-awaited meeting between the leaders of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively, began this Tuesday in the Kremlin. The invasion of Ukraine, the orientation of the Russian economy towards Asia in the face of sanctions and the confrontation with the United States will be several of the key issues that both leaders will address in a meeting that is expected to be long. The day before, both leaders held an informal meeting of more than four hours.

The meeting began with a live interpretation of the hymns of the two nuclear powers. After the summit, Putin will hold another “internal” meeting at night with his circle closest to him, according to the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitri Peskov. At Xi’s reception were the most important officials of the Russian government, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu; Defense Minister Sergei Lavrov; and the governor of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiúllina.

If the collapse of traffic in the Russian capital were any measure of events, Xi’s visit has surpassed in importance the celebrations on September 30 for the annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories. Transport in the center of Moscow has collapsed for the second day in a row due to the rigorous security measures deployed within the first ring of the city, the well-known Sadóvoye Koltsó.