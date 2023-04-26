Zelensky and Xi talk for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, spoke on the phone this Wednesday for the first time since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022, as confirmed by the Ukrainian president himself. Xi, whom the West accuses of leaning towards Russian positions, visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last March. In late March, after his trip to the capital, and after Xi presented his 12-point plan for peace there, Zelensky invited the Chinese president to visit Ukraine. “We are ready to see it here,” Zelensky told the Associated Press at the time.

Although Xi has not yet traveled to Ukraine, this Wednesday he had his first conversation with Zelensky. In addition, Beijing has promised to send a special envoy to the European country to try to carry out peace negotiations. “I have had a long and meaningful telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of a Chinese ambassador to Ukraine, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Since Xi’s last trip to Russia was announced in February – the eighth he made to meet Vladimir Putin – the Ukrainian president has repeatedly shown himself in favor of allowing China to participate in the search for solutions to the conflict.

The strategy used has been to row in favor, despite the fact that there are aspects of the document presented by Beijing that, in principle, may not be to Kiev’s liking, such as expressly requesting an end to unilateral sanctions, in reference to Russia, and Instead, avoid the demand that Moscow return occupied territories such as the Crimean peninsula or part of the eastern Donbas region.

Since the beginning of the conflict, China has avoided describing the situation in Ukraine as a war or a Russian invasion, and has blamed NATO and especially the United States of being the real culprits for the crisis for not having taken into account “security concerns”. legitimate” from Moscow.

In fact, the West showed its skepticism towards the Chinese peace plan for Ukraine, since it believes that it is listing towards the Kremlin. “China has taken sides by signing, for example, an unlimited friendship [con Rusia] just before the invasion”, said the president of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen.

The ideas launched by Beijing in its peace plan are in accordance with international law, but the proposal “does not identify or distinguish between the aggressor [Rusia] and assaulted [Ucrania] and, therefore, it lacks objective legitimacy”, according to what European sources stated at the time. However, Beijing is making efforts to promote a dialogue to put an end to the war unleashed since the Russian president invaded the neighboring country with his troops 14 months ago, and thus gain weight as an international actor. (Reuters / EL PAÍS)