On day 436 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, here’s the top news at 12:00 this Friday, May 5:

Wagner’s mercenaries announce that they will withdraw from Bakhmut on Wednesday due to lack of ammunition.Tension has erupted in the Russian military defense on the eve of the Victory Day celebration over Nazi Germany. The Wagner mercenary company has announced this Friday that it will leave the Bakhmut front on May 10 because the Ministry of Defense denies it ammunition due to disputes between its leaders. The owner of the company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has accompanied these words with a recording of dozens of corpses of soldiers where he blames the Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, for his death. “We should have taken Bakhmut by May 9 – Victory Day – but, since May 1, the bureaucracy has cut off our access to any artillery ammunition,” Wagner said in a statement.

Russia claims a new drone strike causes a fire at an oil refinery. A new drone attack on the Ilski oil refinery in southern Russia, the second in just 24 hours, has caused a fire at the facility without causing fatalities, according to the TASS news agency. The Russian authorities do not clarify who is behind the incident at the plant, located in the Krasnodar region on the Black Sea.

Borrell: “This is not the time for diplomatic talks about peace.” The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has indicated that “this is not the time” to hold “diplomatic peace talks” and has reaffirmed that the only valid proposal in this field is that of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky.

The ICC is confident that South Africa will “do the right thing” and stop Putin if he visits the country. The attorney general of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has said he trusts South Africa to “do the right thing” and arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he may visit his country this summer.

Rail accidents in Russia near the Ukrainian border add to the pressure on security forces, according to the UK. The recent spike in Russian rail accidents in areas bordering Ukraine, blamed on sabotage, is causing problems for Russian military rail movements, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. “These incidents will increase the pressure on Russia’s internal security forces,” adds London.