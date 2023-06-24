What has happened in the last hours

Here is the top war news at 8:00 p.m. on the 485th day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

The occupation authorities in southern Ukraine acknowledge that the damage to the bridge to Crimea is “much more serious” than initially estimated. The Russian-installed governor of the occupied Ukrainian province of Kherson (of which Kremlin forces control most, but not the capital), Vladimir Saldo, indicated on Friday that the damage caused by Thursday’s Ukrainian attack on the bridge of Chongar, which links the province with occupied Crimea, are much more serious than initially estimated, the Russian agency RIA Novosti has indicated.

Zelensky launches an anti-corruption offensive in the Army after dismissing the head of supplies for the Odesa region. The Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky, announced this Friday the formation of a commission under the responsibility of the First Deputy Defense Minister, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, together with the military police and the National Anti-Corruption Agency “to review all military commissions in all regions of the country, so that they do not dishonor our State and the memory of the heroes who fight at the front”. He has also ordered the immediate dismissal of the head of supplies for the Odessa military region.

At least three dead in various Russian attacks in southern Ukraine. At least three people have been killed this Friday in various Russian attacks in southern Ukraine, two of them in a Kherson trolleybus company, according to regional authorities. Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukrainian governor of that region, reported that two men, aged 55 and 43, respectively, were killed in “a Russian terrorist attack” against the Kherson trolleybus company, in which four other people were injured.

Wagner’s boss accuses the Russian military leadership of misleading the Russians about the reasons for the invasion of Ukraine. The head of the Russian mercenary company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied this Friday Russia’s arguments for invading Ukraine in February 2022, in a video posted on his Telegram channel, in which he criticized the country’s military leadership, with the one he has been facing for months, for “cheating” Russian society.

The Russian nuclear agency asks the UN atomic verification body to take “concrete steps” to prevent Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia plant. The Russian nuclear agency Rosatom expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take concrete steps to prevent “Ukrainian attacks” against the Zaporizhia plant, it said this Friday when reporting on the meeting held this same day with the IAEA director general , Rafael Grossi. At the meeting, held in Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave in the Baltic, the parties discussed the five principles that must be respected to guarantee the safety of the Zaporizhia plant, raised by Grossi on May 30 before the UN Security Council .

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health urges the population not to be carried away by nuclear panic and to avoid taking iodine in an uncontrolled manner. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has appealed to its compatriots not to panic, warning them not to take iodine pills, after President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of preparing an “attack” against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, that “would imply the release of radiation,” said the president. The Kremlin immediately rejected this accusation, calling it a “lie.”

Russia adopts travel bans against European officials in response to the eleventh package of EU sanctions. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced this Friday in a statement that it will add new names to the list of people prohibited from visiting the country in response to a new package of sanctions from the European Union, formally approved this morning, after an agreement of the governments of the member countries sanctioned last Wednesday. Moscow also threatened in its statement to “respond appropriately” in due course.