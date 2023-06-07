At least seven missing in Nova Kajovka after the dam was blown up

At least seven people remain missing after the floods derived from the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in the Ukrainian region of Kherson, in the south of the country, which occurred in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday, as reported by the mayor installed by Russia in the city of Nova Kakhovka, located next to the hydroelectric power station. Thousands of people from the towns located on both banks of the Dnieper River have had to be evacuated due to the rising waters after the dam broke.