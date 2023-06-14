The US announces more military aid to Ukraine worth 325 million dollars

The United States announced on Tuesday a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth 325 million dollars, coinciding with the meeting held at the White House between US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. .

According to a Pentagon statement, the aid includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, munitions for long-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and 15 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. In addition, it will provide ammunition and projectiles for the NASAMS surface-to-air systems. Washington has made the announcement a week after confirming another package for kyiv worth 2.1 billion dollars.

Stoltenberg has visited the White House today to meet with Biden in the framework of the preparations for the next NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius in July, in addition to talking about the efforts of the allies to redouble their military support for Ukraine, immersed in a counteroffensive against Russia.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the United States has provided more than $39.7 billion in military assistance to kyiv, making it the world’s largest donor.

The Ukrainian army continues its gradual advance towards the Zaporizhia region, in a counteroffensive with which it has managed to recapture several towns occupied by Moscow. Despite this, the Russian troops maintain that their defensive lines remain intact and insist on the high human cost for kyiv of their offensive actions. (Eph)