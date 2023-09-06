The new Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov: “Our plan is victory, without any nuance”

The new Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, has written on his Facebook account hours after being endorsed by Parliament that Ukraine does not contemplate negotiating with Russia and that Kiev’s plan continues to be to expel the occupation forces from “every inch” of its territory. “Ukraine is today a free people that is part of the free world and upholds fundamental democratic values ​​and human rights,” Umerov wrote. “We fight for it! And our plan is victory! Without any nuance and without negotiations,” added the new head of Defense.

Umerov, 41, originally from the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula, occupied by Russia since 2014, has vowed to do “everything possible and impossible” to “liberate every inch” of Ukrainian territory and “every person” living under Russian occupation or deprived of liberty by the forces of the Russian Federation. “We will restore normality and a decent life to Ukrainian cities that, unfortunately, are temporarily occupied,” added the former head of the Ukrainian state agency that deals with privatizations.

Umerov has been elected to replace Oleksi Reznikov, who left office at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Ukrainian media revealed a new case of alleged corruption in the acquisition of non-military material at the Ministry. Reznikov managed to forge a close working relationship with his colleagues from many Western countries that has resulted in the shipment of vast amounts of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Umerov, a businessman by profession and former MP, will have the mission of maintaining these ties and could open up more possibilities for collaboration with Turkey and the Arab world as he comes from the Muslim Tatar minority, and has worked with government agencies and Turkish companies both from the private sector as from the public.