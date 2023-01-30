EL PAÍS offers the last hour of the conflict in Ukraine free of charge as a public service. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has assured this Sunday that Ukraine is facing a “very difficult” situation in the eastern region of Donetsk and that it needs new types of weapons to resist Russian bombing. “There are constant attacks,” the Ukrainian president reported in his night speech. “Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. We have to speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine,” Zelensky said. In the morning, the Russian group of Wagner mercenaries has announced that its troops have taken control of the town of Blahodatne, located in the same province, but the Ukrainian armed forces have assured that their troops are still resisting in the municipality. With fighting intensifying between Russian and Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region, it is unclear exactly where the eastern front line now stands, especially around the city of Bakhmut, the largest kyiv-controlled town in this province and the Kremlin’s main objective in it. Although kyiv claims that the Russian offensive there has not ended, the Ukrainian authorities have acknowledged in recent days that the situation on the eastern front is increasingly difficult.

new posts Ukraine needs new weapons to face the “difficult situation” on the front, according to Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has assured that Ukraine is facing a “very difficult” situation in the eastern Donetsk region and that it needs supplies to arrive faster and new types of weapons to resist Russian attacks. Zelenski has assured that “the situation is very difficult in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in the Donetsk province.” “There are constant Russian attacks,” the Ukrainian president reported in his late-night video speech. “Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine,” Zelensky said. (Reuters) What has happened in the last hours On the 340th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, January 29: Ukraine denounces that a Russian attack has killed three civilians in Kherson. The deputy head of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuri Sobolevski, has reported that three people have been killed and five others have been injured by a Russian shelling of the port city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine. The province’s military administration has said on its Telegram channel that Russian forces attacked a hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank and several residential buildings. Among the injured is a nurse who worked at the regional hospital when she was attacked, the official statement details.

Russian-backed authorities in Zaporizhia have accused Ukraine of a bridge attack that has killed four people and injured five others in the Melitopol district of Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhia province. The head of the Russian-occupied part, Yevgeny Balitsky, has written on his Telegram channel that the rocket was launched from a Himars system on a railway bridge over the Molochna river. “At that time, renovation work was underway at the facility. According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling, four people from the railway brigade have been killed and five injured and are receiving necessary medical care,” Balitsky said. Zelensky announces sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies. The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has announced during his daily speech the imposition of a total of 185 sanctions, 182 against companies and three against individuals, who support Moscow. The main target of these sanctions are the companies and businessmen who have transported personnel and military material by rail on behalf of the “aggressor State”. These include Belarusian companies that participated in the transport operations. “Your assets in Ukraine are blocked, the available property will be used for our defense. And we will work to ensure that other countries apply a similar blockade,” added the Ukrainian leader. In the photograph, a woman stands by the snow-covered road in Kramatorsk (Donetsk) this Sunday. / Yasuyoshi Chiba (AFP) See full direct

