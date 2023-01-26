What has happened in the last hours

On the 336th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:20 p.m. this Wednesday, January 25:

Ukraine admits that Russian forces have taken Soledar. The Ukrainian army has admitted that Russian forces have taken control of Soledar, in the east of the country, two weeks after Moscow announced that it had taken over the town, located in Donetsk, key to the supply of Ukrainian troops in the eastern front. It is the first major Russian victory since July, when it conquered Lisichansk and Severodonetsk in neighboring Lugansk.

Moscow-imposed authorities in Donetsk proclaim progress in Bakhmut. The authorities imposed by Moscow in the province of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, ensure that the mercenaries of the Wagner group have made progress in the surroundings of Bakhmut, one of the focuses of the most intense fighting in recent weeks.

Germany approves shipment of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Germany announced on Wednesday the shipment of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. “The decision follows our line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner at the international level,” Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz explained in a statement.

Spain joins the European plan to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Spain will join the delivery of Leopard tanks to kyiv. The Spanish government had conditioned its participation in the operation to provide Ukraine with a system capable of counteracting the firepower of modern Russian tanks on the prior existence of a European-level agreement.

Norway studies sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The Norwegian government is considering the possibility of sending between four and eight of its German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to local press reports.

The Kremlin says that Western tanks will “burn” in Ukraine. The Kremlin has assured that Western tanks “will burn” in Ukraine “like all the others.” The West, according to the Kremlin, “overestimates the potential of the cars,” said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov.

A 74-year-old man was arrested in Miranda de Ebro for sending letters with pyrotechnic material to Sánchez and the Ukrainian embassy. Agents of the National Police have arrested in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) a 74-year-old man as the alleged author of sending six letters with pyrotechnic material that triggered anti-terrorist alarms at the end of November and beginning of December. Among the recipients were the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Ukrainian and US embassies in Madrid.

In the image, from Vano Shlamov (AFP), activists call at the German embassy in Tbilisi (Georgia) the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, this Wednesday.