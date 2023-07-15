What has happened in the last hours

Pressure is increasing on Russia to extend the agreement to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Erdogan affirms that Putin has shown himself in favor of extending the agreement, which expires on Monday, while the UN and kyiv remain silent. The Kremlin has stated that they have not ruled on the matter.

South Africa asks Russia not to send Putin to the BRICS summit. The deputy prime minister of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, assures that they are trying to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend the BRICS summit that the African country will host next August. The deputy prime minister has asked the Kremlin to send his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, in his place. The problem is that Putin has an international arrest warrant for war crimes in Ukraine and South Africa would be forced to arrest him, since he is a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the body that issued the warrant. The Kremlin has refused.

kyiv’s counteroffensive “is not going so fast,” admits Ukraine. kyiv’s counteroffensive against the resistance of Russian forces “is not going as fast” as expected, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, admitted on Friday.

Wagner mercenaries train soldiers in Belarus. Mercenary fighters from the Russian Wagner group are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday. The training takes place near the city of Osipovichi, about 90 km south of the capital Minsk. “The (Wagner) fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines,” the ministry reported.

Moscow considers legalizing private military companies such as the Wagner group. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, declared this Friday that the government is studying the possibility of legalizing private military companies, including the Wagner group, whose existence is still not authorized by Russian law despite its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. .