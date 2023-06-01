NATO foreign ministers meet in Oslo to seek agreements on Ukraine and military spending

NATO foreign ministers meet this Thursday in Norway to try to find common ground on issues such as the accession of Ukraine, the replacement of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg or military spending. The intention is to pave the way for understandings ahead of the summit scheduled for July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Consensus still seems far away and no point seems resolved, when there is barely a month left for the summit, in a situation that generates fears of failure, especially among the Lithuanian leaders, hosts of the meeting. Of the three issues, Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is the most difficult, to the point that Stoltenberg admitted there will be “difficult discussions.” “There will be difficult discussions between the allies before Vilnius, in particular about security guarantees for Ukraine and its desire to join NATO,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine does not bother to hide its enormous expectation. President Volodimir Zelensky himself said he expected “a very clear message” that Ukraine will be part of NATO at the end of the current war with Russia. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, declared on Tuesday that, in order to be considered a success, that summit in Vilnius must take concrete steps towards Ukraine’s accession and provide the country with security guarantees until it happens. A French diplomatic source, meanwhile, pointed out that “there are divergent lines between certain allies.” “Ukraine wants a clear roadmap, confirmation of a trajectory. The accession prospect is not in question. But today it is not realistic, because Ukraine could activate article 5 on the day of its entry,” the source said.

This collective defense clause, article 5, obliges all the allies to participate in the event of an attack against one of them. This would mean that NATO could get involved in an open war with Russia. For this reason, various diplomatic sources told AFP that the United States and several allies refuse to go beyond the Bucharest declaration of 2008, when that alliance indicated that Ukraine and Georgia “would become members of NATO” but without setting any kind of deadline or calendar. A Pentagon source, in turn, pointed out that Washington supports “an open door policy in NATO”, but that for the moment the priority was to provide Ukraine with “short-term capabilities” to face this war.