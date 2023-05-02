What has happened in the last hours

On day 431 since the start of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, these are the main news at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, April 30:

The death toll from the Ukrainian attack on a Russian village near the border rises to four. The number of victims of the Ukrainian attack on a Russian village near the border, in the Briansk province, has risen to four, according to the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz. In addition, as the leader has published on Telegram, two other people have been injured in the attack. In an earlier message, he had reported that the attack, in the village of Suzemka, some 10 kilometers from the border, had completely destroyed a residential building and damaged two more houses. Rescue services are still working in the area.

Ukraine says the explosion in Crimea is a preview of an expected spring counteroffensive. The Southern Command of the Ukrainian Army declared this Sunday that the attack recorded on Saturday against a fuel depot in the port of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, is part of the “preparations” for the expected counteroffensive by the Kiev armed forces, which has been announced for weeks. “This work [el ataque del sábado] it is part of the preparations for the broad, large-scale offensive that the whole world is waiting for,” said the spokeswoman for the Southern Command, Natalia Humenyuk, in statements quoted by several Ukrainian media.

Russia claims that Wagner has conquered another four blocks in Bakhmut. The mercenaries of the Wagner Group have seized another four blocks of streets from the defenders of the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut, as reported this Sunday by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its daily report. “The assault units continue to expel the enemy from the western part of the city and have taken four blocks,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. In this way, there are already 25 blocks taken by the mercenaries in the last two weeks in said city, the scene of fighting for nine months. In this regard, Wagner’s boss, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has assured that his detachments had advanced some 100-150 meters in the last hours, so that “there are 2.98 square kilometers of territory” to be conquered.

Zelensky talks to Macron about the July NATO summit and counteroffensive. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has addressed this Sunday the preparations for the next NATO summit in July in Vilnius (Lithuania), in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement released this Sunday by the Ukrainian presidency . There “firm and concrete decisions will have to be made” on the security guarantees for Ukraine and “the procedure to invite Ukraine to join the alliance will have to begin”, the note highlighted.

Ukraine announces that it will boycott the Judo World Cup due to the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The Ukrainian judokas have announced this Sunday that they will boycott the World Judo Championship that starts on May 7 in Doha (Qatar) in protest against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. “We waited with the hope that common sense would prevail. Unfortunately, the Russian rubles won,” said the coach of the Ukrainian team, Vitaly Dubrova, announcing the decision to boycott the competition on the Ukrainian public television channel. The Executive Committee of the The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced on Saturday that Russian and Belarusian athletes who had not engaged in “war propaganda” could compete in Doha under a neutral flag.