Ukraine has survived the “most difficult winter in its history”, according to the foreign minister

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, celebrated this Wednesday that the country has survived the “most difficult winter in its history”, marked by Russian attacks and constant cuts to the supply of electricity, water and heating. Ukraine celebrates this Wednesday the arrival of the meteorological spring, not the astronomical one, as the official start of the season, so they end winter.

With the arrival of this March 1, “Ukraine has defeated the winter terror” [del presidente ruso, Vladímir] Putin, writes Kuleba in a message posted on his Facebook profile, which constitutes the “fifth defeat” of the Russian leader since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022. “We have overcome the harshest winter in our history,” says Kuleba, noting that they have succeeded despite the fact that the Russian attacks in the fall, targeting critical infrastructure, left millions of Ukrainians “in the dark and cold”. “But we were indomitable,” he points out.

The victory can also be noted, according to Kuleba, in the list of winners of the EU, because “it has also won despite Moscow’s actions, and they have not frozen without Russian gas,” he says. For this reason, he recommends that the Russian authorities “suffocate with their own gas and drown with their missiles.”

As Kuleba enumerates, the first victory was allowing fear to paralyze Ukraine in the first moments of the invasion; the second, having disrupted his “lightning war” —“Ukraine did not fall in three days, nor in seven, nor in a month, nor in a year. And she will never fall ”, he assures—; the third is on the “diplomatic front”, by putting together a coalition of countries that have sanctioned, sent arms and financial aid and isolated Russia; the fourth is “Russia’s loss of a large part of the occupied Ukrainian territories” to the Ukrainian army, especially in the autumn offensive.

Kuleba warns, however, that “there is still a long way to go until the final victory”, but calls for “belief in Ukraine” because it already knows “how to win”.