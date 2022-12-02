Ukrainian embassies and consulates in several countries receive “bloody packages” with “animal eyes”

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, reported this Friday that several Ukrainian embassies and consulates in several European countries have received threatening letters and “bloody packages” containing “animal eyes”. After the package bombs registered in Spain, these types of shipments have been received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, as well as the Ukrainian consulates in Naples, Krakow and Brno (Czech Republic).

“Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive threats,” Nikolenko recounts in a Facebook message and lists: “After the terrorist attack in Spain, the embassies of Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the general consulates of Naples and Krakow, the Brno consulate received bloody packages. The packages contained animal eyes. The containers themselves were soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding odor. We are studying the meaning of this message.”

In addition, it explains that the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador in the Vatican was “object of vandalism”, while that of Kazakhstan received a bomb threat that was not confirmed. The diplomatic legation in Washington also received a shipment with “a photocopy of a critical article on Ukraine.” According to Nikolenko, most of the envelopes came from “a European country.”

“We have reason to believe that there is a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates. Unable to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they try to intimidate us, ”says the spokesman, although he predicts the failure of the campaign.

In the image, from Uhlíø Patrik (EP)the police cordon off the Ukrainian consulate in Brno, in the Czech Republic, after receiving a suspicious package on Friday.