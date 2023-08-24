Oslo to deliver F-16 fighters to kyiv, according to Norwegian media

Norway will deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Norwegian media announced Thursday without citing their sources, making the Scandinavian country the third to commit to offering this type of aircraft to Kiev.

The Norwegian media did not specify the number of planes or the possible delivery date. Contacted by AFP, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense did not want to “neither confirm nor deny” this information through a spokeswoman.

The news of this possible delivery comes during the surprise visit of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere to kyiv this Thursday, Independence Day in Ukraine. Of the 57 Norwegian F-16s officially put up for sale, 32 have already been sold to Romania and another 12 have been transferred to the American private group Draken International, without having been delivered yet.

If the information from the NRK and TV2 channels and the Aftenposten newspaper is confirmed, Norway would be the third country that agrees to supply these aircraft to Ukraine, after the Netherlands and Denmark.

In addition, the Norwegian Government has secured the donation of IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles and mine clearance equipment. The donation will be financed through the military and civil aid plan for kyiv endowed with 75,000 million Norwegian crowns (7,000 million euros) and which was presented last February.

Stoere has asserted that Norway will continue to support Ukraine’s defense for as long as “it is necessary.” “Ukraine is in urgent need of more military and material support now. They are in dire need of missiles and ammunition for air defense. Here we support them with what we can ”, she said in a statement.

The missiles can be fired from launchers that Sweden has promised to donate, the letter explains. Norway had previously sent NASAMS and Mistral anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. (Agencies)