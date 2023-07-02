What has happened in the last hours

Here are the top war news at 8:00 p.m. on the 494th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

– The president of the Duma assures that many Wagner mercenaries have agreed to fight in the Russian army. The president of the State Duma or lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, has affirmed that many of the mercenaries of the Wagner group, which rebelled last weekend, will continue to serve Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to the paramilitaries who want to defend Russia “to continue their service with arms in hand,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram account. “As far as I know, many of them have accepted,” he added.

– Zelensky visits Odesa and discusses with the Navy its defense capabilities and the situation in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski, has visited the city of Odessa, in the south of the country, where he has met with the commander of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, who has informed him, among other things, about the situation in the Black Sea, as reported by Zelenski through his official Telegram channel, where he has also published a video with images of the meeting.

– The Belarusian Embassy in the Netherlands was attacked with graffiti against Lukashenko. The Belarusian embassy in the Netherlands, in The Hague, woke up this Sunday with several broken and painted windows on the façade, after being attacked last morning. According to the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, slogans such as “Luka terrorist” could be read on the graffiti, referring to the Belarusian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko. NOS has detailed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested for the events.

– Poland will send 500 police officers to reinforce security on its border with Belarus. Poland has announced that it will send 500 police officers to reinforce security on its border with Belarus and deal with the increase in the number of migrants crossing and any potential threats after the Wagner mercenary group has moved into the country. “Due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus, I have decided to increase our forces with 500 Polish police officers from preventive and anti-terrorist units,” Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski wrote on his Twitter account.