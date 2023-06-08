Zelensky criticizes the absence of the Red Cross in the flooded area of ​​​​Kherson under Russian control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the International Committee of the Red Cross in his daily address to the nation on Wednesday night for failing to establish rescue operations in the Russian-occupied area affected by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president states in his speech that tens of towns and thousands of houses have been flooded in the Ukrainian-controlled area after the Russian “terrorist act” at the Kakhovka dam and that evacuations by Ukrainian emergency services continue even “under fire” from Russian artillery. “Savages,” he exclaims.

But he also turns his attention to the part of the region under Russian control, whose situation, he says, is “catastrophic.” “The occupiers have simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions, without water, without rescue, simply on the roofs of the flooded communities,” he denounces, “another deliberate crime by Russia”, for which he calls on international relief organizations to offer “a quick response”.

“We need international organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately join the rescue operation and help the people in the occupied part of the Kherson region,” Zelensky said. He also stated that “every person who dies is a sentence for the existing international architecture and international organizations that have forgotten to save lives.”

“The fact that there are no international organizations in the disaster area now means that they do not exist at all, that they do not work,” added the Ukrainian head of state, who also explained that the Kiev government has made “all the necessary requests” in this regard.

He also recalls that last autumn Ukraine already warned of what could happen at the dam. “We ask for an international observation mission to be sent to Kajovka and the demining of the hydroelectric plant facilities.” “Unfortunately, the world’s attention was not enough to prevent all this. Now we must focus the world’s attention on eliminating the consequences of another catastrophe caused by Russia and we must prevent further destructive activities of the occupiers.”