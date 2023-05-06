The Chechen Kadyrov willing to replace the Wagners in Bakhmut

The Chechen leader, Ramzán Kadírov, has shown himself this Friday willing to replace the mercenaries of the Wagner Group in Bakhmut with his special units. Kadyrov made these statements after his boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced his early withdrawal from the area due to the lack of ammunition provided by Russia.

“If the older brother Prigozhin and Wagner leave, then the General Staff loses an experienced unit, but the younger brother Kadyorv will come in his place and [la unidad especial] Akhmat”, Kadyrov published on his Telegram channel. The Chechen leader remarked that the displacement could be done “in a matter of hours” and that his soldiers “are already prepared to advance and take the city”.

Despite the offer, Kadyrov insisted that he hopes to count on the high command as well as the Russian soldiers when carrying out the orders of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, after Prigozhin denounced the lack of support from Moscow. . He also recalled that Chechen units have already fought with Wagner mercenaries in places like Popasna, Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, towns in the Luhansk region. “Together we fulfill the sacred duty before the homeland without divisions by ethnicity or faith. The interests of the State must be in the first place”.

The Chechen criticized the Russian Defense Ministry for not being willing to meet with Prigozhin, whom he praised for his “invaluable contribution to the liberation of Donbas.”

The Wagner Group announced today that it will withdraw its mercenaries from Bakhmut on May 10 amid open warfare with the Russian Defense Ministry over ammunition shortages.

“I am withdrawing Wagner’s units from Bakhmut because, due to a lack of ammunition, they are condemned to a senseless death,” said Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s boss, in a statement addressed, among others, to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and to the Russian people. .

Bakhmut, the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war since August 2022, is currently the main objective of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine. By now, Prigozhin’s recruited mercenaries and ex-convicts have taken virtually the entire city, where the Ukrainian defenders would control only 2.5 square kilometres. (EFE)